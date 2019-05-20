TikTok's owner launches chat app with a focus on communities

The app is currently limited to China, and TechCrunch noted that it appears intended more to take on the Reddit-style app Jike than messaging giants like WeChat. Facebook might not have to worry about Flipchat in the near future. ByteDance is growing rapidly, representing over 11 percent of Chinese users' time spent on super apps. And TikTok's rapid international growth caught many people by surprise. It wouldn't be surprising if some of that success translated to Flipchat, at least if it expands beyond a Chinese audience.