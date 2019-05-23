Now it's easy to order food in Google Assistant, Search and Maps

Starting today, you'll be able to order food via Google Assistant, Search and Maps in the US. At the outset, Google is working with DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice and ChowNow, with support for Zuppler and more on the way.
On Maps and Search, you'll see an Order Online button for participating restaurants. Once you click it, you can select a delivery service, place your order and check out using Google Pay. You can also start an order from a restaurant using Assistant on iOS and Android, where you'll have the option to reorder a meal you previously had. Assistant can pull up your previous orders from that restaurant, and you'll be able to select one of your favorite combos quickly.