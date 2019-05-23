Show More Results

Image credit: iRobot Roomba i7+/Engadget
Clean freaks: Share your thoughts about the iRobot Roomba i7+

If you’ve let this efficient vacuum into your home, tell us what it’s like to live with it.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
46m ago in Home
iRobot Roomba i7+/Engadget

People have been arguing about the utility of robot vacuums for as long as there have been robot vacuums. Some feel they're just expensive gadgets with extensive limitations, while others see them as important steps toward a real-life Rosey from The Jetsons. While reviewing the Roomba i7+, Engadget's Devindra Hardawar thoughtfully weighed the pros and cons of iRobot's latest model, the i7+. It's quieter and offers a much-requested self-emptying feature, but it's also quite expensive and requires proprietary bags. Despite these trade-offs, it still earned a solid score of 87.

At the moment, there aren't any user reviews on the iRobot Roomba i7+ page so we don't know if people who have been using it regularly are having similar experiences as Devindra. Did you have trouble finding a spot for the 19 x 15-inch base? How well did Alexa work, if you connected it to one of Amazon's speakers? Were you impressed by how quiet the i7+ model is compared to previous models? How long did it take for the robot to map out your home? If you own a Roomba i7+, head over to our product page and leave a review (or, if you're in a rush, maybe just a score). Your responses will appear in an upcoming review roundup column so feel free to include as many details as you like!

Note: Comments are off for this post; please submit your thoughts and opinions on our iRobot Roomba i7+ product page. Thanks!

i7+, i7plus, irobot, robots, roomba, roomba i7+
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

