Anna Kendrick will star in 'Love Life' for WarnerMedia streaming

Love Life is one of the first original shows for WarnerMedia streaming. The service will launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with an invitation-only beta version, and officially debut in early 2020. There's no date set for the launch of Love Life.

Warner is entering a crowded streaming market with entrenched players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and now, Disney's streaming service. While HBO's Game of Thrones and Veep just wrapped, Warner owns a huge library of shows from HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim and other channels. And to entice viewers, it may give offer perks like letting sneak peaks of shows before they air on cable. There's still no word on price, but we know there will be three levels available. It'll have to be competitive, however, given that Disney+ streaming will cost $6.99 when it launches in November.