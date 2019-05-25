'Dauntless' success leads to hours-long wait times across platforms

Dauntless' Twitter account has announced that it's "slowly but surely increasing [the game's] capacity" and that it will continue working on its services over the weekend.

// Today we ... //



✨Raised our maximum capacity (again!)

✨Reduced overall queue size

✨Tracked many, many reports and messages



Work on services will continue this weekend, and we'll update here if anything changes. Clear skies and happy Friday, Slayers! — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) May 25, 2019

Dauntless is the first game to launch with true cross-platform play for the PS4, the Xbox One and PC -- and clearly, people want to live in that ecosystem. While it's unfortunate that some players had to wait that long to get in, the warm reception the game received and the issue it caused prove how much people are clamoring for cross-platform titles. If Phoenix Labs plays its cards right, then this will just be remembered as a small blip in the lifetime of a title that brought players across systems together.