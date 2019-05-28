The next 'Detective Pikachu' game is headed to Nintendo Switch

Now that the Detective Pikachu movie has had success at the box office without incurring internet outrage and a delay -- we're looking at you Sonic -- there's a new game in the works. At a press conference today, execs said "Plans are under way to bring this crime-solving Pikachu to Nintendo Switch!"

They didn't reveal many details about the game other than that it's following the 3DS version and will apparently have a different ending compared to what happened in the movie. We don't have a release window either, so if you just became a fan of the character after seeing Ryan Reynolds' performance, then you should have plenty of time to catch up.