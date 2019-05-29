The successor to Bose's QC35 noise-cancelling headphones arrives June 30th

The listening experience itself should be improved, including circuitry to remove the characteristic hiss of active noise cancellation. You can finally adjust the level of noise cancelling on Bose headphones, too. Like some headsets, the 700 can pipe in outside sounds so that you can have a conversation or pay attention to traffic without taking the headphones off. An upcoming noise-masking feature will even add "soothing sounds" to help tune out the world and improve your concentration.

The headset lasts up to 20 hours on battery, folds into a portable hard case and will be available in black or silver. They'll be available in the US on June 30th for $399, with pre-orders available now.

What's on the horizon may be more interesting. Bose has teased its own sets of all-wireless earbuds, including the straightforward Earbuds 500 and the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. There are no real details for either, but you can expect the 500 to arrive later in 2019 and the 700 in 2020. Bose is determined to hop on the all-wireless bandwagon started by Apple's AirPods, and it's no doubt hoping that some will avoid buying earbuds until they know what it has to offer.