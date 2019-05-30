'Apex Legends' will keep players busy with daily and weekly challenges

The second season should also "significantly" reduce the overall grind to get to Battle Pass level 100. You'll find more Legendary items throughout the reward path, enough crafting metal to make a Legendary item and new categories to replace badge and stat tracker rewards. There will be more carrots to keep you playing, in essence.

You'll hear more about the new season at EA's Play event on June 8th. In the meantime, there's a two-week Legendary Hunt event starting June 4th that will include an Elite queue for top five players, unique rewards, bonus experience points and skins available both in the store and through the Battle Pass. Respawn is going into the next phase of Apex having learned a lot from the first season, it seems -- it knows that many players want a steady string of perks.