Apple will reportedly limit third-party tracking in kids apps

As The Wall Street Journal points out, many iPhone privacy issues are the result of third-party apps that share sensitive information. Even apps in the kids category, like Curious World, are guilty of sharing users' names and ages. Apple says privacy concerns are the second most common reason for rejecting an app from the App Store. The company reportedly committed to "addressing the challenges of improving transparency and helping users get stronger privacy and security protections for the data they've chosen to share."

We've reached out to Apple for confirmation, but we may have to wait until WWDC to find out what privacy improvements Apple has in store.