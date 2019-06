Apple is making the iPad more powerful with the new iPadOS, and a lot of these fresh features are all about productivity. The Files app is getting a huge upgrade, complete with zip and unzip features, local storage, a new Column View, folder-sharing through iCloud Drive and support for SMB file sharing.

Plus, for the first time on iPad, plug in a thumb drive or pop in an SD card and read files directly from either. You'll be able to import files directly into apps like Lightroom, as well.