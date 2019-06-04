Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix will unleash a 'Jurassic World' animated series in 2020

Get an early peek at the Steven Spielberg-produced 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
40m ago in AV
Netflix

Just a day after announcing a Magic: The Gathering anime, Netflix has revealed another animated show based on a high-profile franchise is on the way. In 2020, it will unleash Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which takes place at the same time as 2015's Jurassic World.

It centers on a bunch of teens at an adventure camp who will, unless there are some terrible creative decisions at play, have to survive the threat of dinosaurs. Jurassic Park director and franchise producer Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, are among the executive producers. There's no word on casting as yet, so it remains to be seen whether Jurassic Park/World stars such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard or Jeff Goldblum will pop up.

