Watch EA's pre-E3 Play event starting at 12:30PM Eastern

EA is about to kick off E3 in earnest with its pre-expo Play event, and it's unsurprisingly offering gamers a chance to tune in. The company is streaming Play starting at 12:30PM Eastern with a slew of news on the slate. You won't hear more about Anthem, but you can expect more news on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the second season of Apex Legends, as well as updates for Battlefield V and The Sims 4. Logically, you can expect to hear about EA Sports titles like FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20. You'll find both the stream and the schedule below.