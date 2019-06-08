Show More Results

Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Watch EA's pre-E3 Play event starting at 12:30PM Eastern

'Star Wars,' 'Apex Legends' and 'Madden' are part of what you'll see.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

EA is about to kick off E3 in earnest with its pre-expo Play event, and it's unsurprisingly offering gamers a chance to tune in. The company is streaming Play starting at 12:30PM Eastern with a slew of news on the slate. You won't hear more about Anthem, but you can expect more news on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the second season of Apex Legends, as well as updates for Battlefield V and The Sims 4. Logically, you can expect to hear about EA Sports titles like FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20. You'll find both the stream and the schedule below.

12:30PM: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

1PM: Apex Legends

1:30PM: Battlefield V

2PM: FIFA 20

2:30PM: Madden NFL 20

3PM: The Sims 4

