Netflix is working on a 'Stranger Things' mobile RPG

The free-to-play game is location-based, said Chris Lee, Netflix's director of interactive games, and it has Google Maps integration. You'll battle against the evils of The Upside Down with other players. Lee added that the game adopts an '80s Saturday morning cartoon art style rather than the 16-bit look of the other Stranger Things games. You can expect to find out more details about the RPG ahead of its arrival on iOS and Android next year.