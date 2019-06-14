Show More Results

Image credit: Lyft
Lyft built a scooter for sharing that's tougher and more comfortable

It's better-suited to real life.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Lyft

Lyft is the next big scooter sharing service to unveil a two-wheeler that's better at enduring real-world abuse. Its new model touts a "more durable build" that stands a greater chance of surviving the outdoors. Your ride should be less jarring, for that matter, with a 20 percent wider base, thicker air-filled wheels (which are 'finally' Lyft pink), a base-integrated battery that should refine the balance, and a kickstand at the front.

There's also an upgraded battery, although Lyft will only say that it lasts "significantly longer" on a charge and should top up faster.

You'll first see the new scooter in Denver, where Lyft got its start in the category. The expansion is arguably necessary when competitors like Bird and Lime have stepped up their game in recent months. However, you could also call it a declaration of intent. Between this and its updated bike sharing program, Lyft wants to show that it's committed to transportation beyond cars.

