Watch Volkswagen's ID.R set an electric record at Nürburgring

Earlier this month, after lots of planning and testing, Volkswagen's electric ID.R racer set a record for "the fastest lap ever driven in an emission-free racing car" at the famed Nürburgring-Nordschleife. An in-car video proving the record was released then, but now Volkswagen has put together a short behind the scenes video showing all the work necessary to make it happen, and stress of the actual day.

You'll get up close interviews with the team and plenty of views from around the Green Hell. Check out the nine-minute video after the break, plus the in-car view of that blazing 6:05.336 lap around the 20.8km course. That's not just the fastest EV lap at the 'Ring, it's the second fastest lap -- period. Only the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO has done it faster, with a 5:19.546 record set last year. Now the ID.R is focused on defending its crown at the Goodwood Hillclimb, and then taking on China's 6.8-mile "Heaven's Gate" road in September.