Boeing is closer to ISS spaceflights after Starliner's final parachute test

To be able to simulate an actual flight suffering from parachute failure, the Starliner test capsule was dropped from a balloon at an altitude of 40,000 feet. It took four minutes for the vehicle to land at the White Sands Missile Range, where future missions will also touch down. Boeing had to ensure that the capsule can land even with a few missing parachutes for the astronauts' safety, especially since Starliner was designed to land on solid ground instead of in the water.

Boeing Starliner Vice President John Mulholland said in a statement:

"Safety for our astronauts remains our singular focus and this successful landing in a difficult situation affirms the deep commitment of everyone on the team. I want to thank our Starliner teammates, including NASA and the US Army at White Sands, for their part in ensuring mission safety and success. With their contributions Starliner will venture to the International Space Station later this year and safely return home."

According to a previous report, Boeing is hoping to deploy its first unmanned test flight to the ISS on September 17th for a seven day stay. If all goes well, the Starliner could carry astronauts to the space by the end of the year.