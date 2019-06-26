What's on TV: 'Super Mario Maker 2,' 'Into the Spider-Verse'

This week Nintendo's Super Mario Maker 2 brings the series to the Switch. Gamers can also check out Samurai Shodown, while Democratic presidential candidates take over NBC for two nights. Netflix has a ton of releases headed our way including the Thom Yorke/ Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration Anima, and a new anime series 7Seeds that's just in time to follow Evangelion. Also, it's just added Sony's animated Spider-Man movie, Into the Spider-Verse.

Starz kicks off its new series The Rook, while MTV has a new season of Are You the One? Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).