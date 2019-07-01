Five 'Star Trek' movies come to Amazon Prime on July 31st

There's more Star Trek available for streaming -- although it might not be on the service you were expecting to use. Amazon is adding five pre-Abrams Star Trek movies to Prime Video in the US on July 31st. Two of them come from the cast of the original series (Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), while the rest are from the Next Generation crew (First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis). It could be a good way to brush up on Jean-Luc Picard's history ahead of his new streaming series.