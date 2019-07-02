Apple once envisioned retractable bumpers for its self-driving cars

The patent details an extendable bumper with an inflatable bladder behind it. The bumper could be positioned flush with the vehicle, or when the bladder inflated, the bumper would extend forward. To retract, the bumper would rely on a spring mechanism, and the inflatable bladder would be stored in a hollow space inside the vehicle. As AppleInsider points out, this design would offer a unique aesthetic, as well as advantages like being able to retract the bumper to fit into tight parking spaces. Plus, a bumper supported by an air cushion could provide added protection in a collision.