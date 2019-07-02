'Gremlins' is coming back as an animated series

The trio will go on a fraught journey through the Chinese countryside on a quest to return Gizmo to his family and find a treasure. They'll find and fight monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore, while fending off a greedy industrialist and, naturally, a whole bunch of bloodthirsty gremlins.

Steven Spielberg was the executive producer of the both the original film and the 1990 sequel, and his company Amblin Television will produce the WarnerMedia animated prequel, according to Deadline. A Gremlins 3 film sequel from Warner and Amblin has been rumored for years, but until it makes a splash and emerges in the sunlight, the streaming animated series will have to do.