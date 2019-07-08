What's on TV: 'Alita: Battle Angel'

This week is light on big gaming releases, but sports fans can check out the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday, and ESPN's Espy's celebration on Wednesday. For movie fans, you can snag Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel from digital retailers before the Blu-ray edition lands in a couple of weeks, while on TV there's a new US adaptation of Love Island and a new season of Top Gear. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Alita: Battle Angel (VOD)
- Pet Sematary (4K)
- Waterworld (4K)
- Hulk (4K)
- Little
- Gotham (S5)
- After
- Streets of Rogue (Xbox One)
- Blazing Chrome (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- SolSeraph (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Switch, PS4)
- Aggelos (PS4, Xbox One)
- God Eater 3 (Switch)
- Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch, PC)
- Doughlings: Invasion (Xbox One)
- They Are Billions (PS4)
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Xbox One)
Tuesday
- Aziz Ansari: Right Now, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Oslo Killing (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- MLB All-Star Game 2019, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Love Island (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter, HBO, 8 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Tales, BET, 9 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Blood & Treasure, CBS, 10 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Bring the Funny (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- The Next Big Thing (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Family Reunion: Part 1, Netflix, 3 AM
- Harlots (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- The 2019 Espy's, ESPN, 8 PM
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter, HBO, 8 PM
- Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 9 PM
- Snowfall (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
- The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
- The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
- Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
Thursday
- Cities of Last Things, Netflix, 3 AM
- Escape the Night (season premiere), YouTube, 3 AM
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- iZombie, CW, 8 PM
- Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 9 PM
- The Outpost (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- Blown Away (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- 3 Below: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
- Kidnapping Stella, Netflix, 3 AM
- True Tunes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Comicstaan (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Chief of Staff, Netflix, 3 AM
- One Spring Night, Netflix, 3 AM
- Taco Chronicles (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
- Shangri-La (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Motherfatherson, Starz, 10 PM
- Los Espookys, HBO, 11 PM
- Bill Burr presents Iantalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- Chief of Staff (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Stalked by My Doctor, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
- Best of the Hunt, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- F1 British GP, ESPN2, 9 AM
- Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM
- The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
- Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
- In Broad Daylight, TV One, 8 PM
- Sweetbitter (season premiere), Starz, 9 PM
- Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
- Grantchester (Season premiere), PBs, 9 PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
- Big Little Lies, HBO, 9 PM
- City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- What Just Happened??!, Fox, 9:30 PM
- The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
- Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
- Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
All times listed are ET.