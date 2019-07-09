'Fortnite's' latest weapon lets you summon air strikes with a grenade

Canisters seem to be a trend in Fortnite lately. Last month, Epic Games revealed Chug Splash, which players can toss to their teammates to deal health points. Just before that, it added Storm Flip, a throwable bottle that can create a safe area in a storm or deal storm damage to opponents. But some say Fortnite's new Air Strike weapon mimics Apex Legends, in which the character Bangalore throws a grenade that brings an air strike to the vicinity. Depending on how you look at it, Fortnite's Air Strike is either a logical next step in its hand-tossed lineup or a brazen way to challenge its competitor.