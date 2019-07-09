'Fortnite's' latest weapon lets you summon air strikes with a grenade

Epic Games has added Air Strikes to the Fortnite arsenal. With the weapon, you can launch a canister of colored smoke into an area and summon a hail storm of fire from above. You'll find the canisters in floor loot, chests, supply drops, vending machines and llamas. Once a canister is launched and comes to rest, 20 missiles will appear about 120 meters above the smoke. Each missile has an explosion radius of 3.5 meters, and each missile deals damage to players and structures.
Canisters seem to be a trend in Fortnite lately. Last month, Epic Games revealed Chug Splash, which players can toss to their teammates to deal health points. Just before that, it added Storm Flip, a throwable bottle that can create a safe area in a storm or deal storm damage to opponents. But some say Fortnite's new Air Strike weapon mimics Apex Legends, in which the character Bangalore throws a grenade that brings an air strike to the vicinity. Depending on how you look at it, Fortnite's Air Strike is either a logical next step in its hand-tossed lineup or a brazen way to challenge its competitor.