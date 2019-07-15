8BitDo's latest controller has fully customizable buttons

The button remapping might prove especially popular among Switch owners, with some games offering few built-in options on that front. A common complaint about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the lack of controller customization, which made it difficult for some players to, for instance, focus on targets because they had to hold down a button. Players might also remap buttons for the likes of Super Mario Maker 2 (to bring the spin jump back to the A button, perhaps) or for more flexibility when playing Switch Online NES titles.

Pre-orders are now open on Amazon for the $50 SN30 Pro+. It'll ship August 7th.