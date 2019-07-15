Amazon plans series based on the Jack Reacher novels

Child's Jack Reacher is a billion-dollar brand, and it was made into a film starring Tom Cruise in 2012. Cruise won't make an appearance this time around, but his work on the film could give the Amazon series a boost.

Even without Cruise, Amazon Studios is attracting big names. In addition to this collaboration with Santora, it recently ordered a comedy series from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver. That show will be executive produced with Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions. Plus, Jurassic World's J.A. Bayona is set to direct Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, and Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson have signed on to Amazon's sci-fi drama Bliss.