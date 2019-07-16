Take a virtual peek at what future Hyperloop stations could look like

It teamed up with CG/interactive technology company INDG and graphics studio AltSpace (not the same company as AltSpaceVR, which Microsoft acquired late last year) to create the 3D experience. The finished product shows the pod's exterior and interior design, as well as the team's vision of what a Hyperloop station could look like, complete with infographic screens and navigational signage.

The Delft University team won first place in 2017 when it first entered the competition. This year, its third time entering the contest, its pod design will have to achieve the fastest speed among the 20 entries when it's tested in SpaceX's fully enclosed 1.25 km test track. The actual pods and station likely won't use as much wood as their virtual versions, but you can check out a preview of the virtual reality experience below: