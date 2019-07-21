Google Pixel 4 leak fuels rumors of hand gesture control

The other holes are effectively spoken for. You could expect dual selfie cameras on both Pixel models, a central speaker and what's believed to be a face recognition or depth sensor.

Outside of Google's teaser, you're unlikely to hear official news about the Pixel 4 and its sensor layout until early fall. Should this leak prove accurate, though, it could represent one reason why notched displays appear to be vanishing on higher-end Pixels -- the sheer number of sensors makes it impractical. Any aesthetic improvement would represent a mere bonus.