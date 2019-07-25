The best (and mostly free) apps to help you keep up in class

Photomath

Some people have keen, mathematical minds and can intuitively grasp complex relationships between numbers. Others, uh, aren't so great at it. If you fall into that latter camp, you're in good company, and Photomath might be able to help. Once you've installed it, all you have to do is snap a photo of the equation that's giving you trouble: It doesn't matter if it's printed or scrawled out by your own hand. Photomath then proceeds to solve the problem for you and provides a step-by-step guide for solving it yourself.

Obviously, that last bit is part of what makes Photomath so potent: It helps to dispel that feeling of looking at a math problem and simply not knowing where to start. (The less scrupulous among you might also notice it could be handy for cheating through your homework, not that we condone that.) You don't need to follow the process all the way through to the end either, in case all you're looking for are a few hints to get you going. You might come to a point in your academic career when you don't have to worry about math classes at all anymore, but until then, Photomath should make those courses a little less daunting.

Subscribe to Photomath - Free