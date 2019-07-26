Hulu's Wu-Tang Clan series debuts September 4th

Hulu confirmed Marvel's Runaways will return for its third season on December 13th, when the entire season will drop. Other premiere dates include those for comedy series Dollface starring Kat Dennings (November 15th), revenge drama Reprisal (December 6th) and Looking for Alaska, which is based on John Green's bestselling novel (October 18th).

Amy Schumer will star in and produce a half-hour comedy series called Love, Beth. She also created the show, which should debut late next year. As part of its move into food-related content, Hulu also announced an untitled series with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi. It'll showcase "culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals alongside Padma's perspectives and personal connection to each story."

Elsewhere, Hulu revealed two-time Academy Award winner and future Marvel superhero Mahershala Ali will have a guest role in the terrific comedy series Ramy. The second season is set to arrive next year.