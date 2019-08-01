Google Files gets better playback controls for offline media

Google says 100 million people are using the Files app for Android each month, and it has just revealed some quality-of-life improvements that'll benefit people beyond helping them free up 8 GB of space every second. Offline playback for music and video is getting a boost with controls to skip, rewind and fast-forward your media. It's a minor, albeit surely welcome update for those who manage tunes or MP4s in Files.
Meanwhile, Files is getting dark mode with an all-black theme. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since Google is preparing to launch Android Q and its system-wide dark mode. Still, it's another useful option. Both features will roll out to Files users over the next few days.
