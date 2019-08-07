Show More Results

The Galaxy Note 10+ vs. the competition: The behemoth gets bigger

And say farewell to the headphone jack.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
33m ago in Mobile
The Galaxy Note originally distinguished itself by being a big phone for people who needed to get things done. But, with so many flagship handsets bearing huge screens and better cameras (including the S10+), the Note was starting to look like an also-ran. With the Note 10+, it looks like Samsung figured "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" by putting out a "plus" version with a screen size of almost seven inches — just when we thought phablets weren't really a thing anymore. (One trade-off: No more headphone jack.) To see how well this new enhanced size pays off spec-wise, check out our table comparing to some of the more noteworthy plus-size challengers out there, and swing by later this month to read our full review of this massive device.

Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy S10+ OnePlus 7 Pro iPhone XS Max
Pricing $1,099 / $1,299 starts at $1000 $669 / $699 / $749 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.34 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 196g (6.91 ounces) 175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces) 206g (7.27 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.67 inches (169.41 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
Screen resolution 3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 3, 120 x 1,440 (516 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
Screen type Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 4,300 mAh 4,100 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,174 mAh
Internal storage 256 GB 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage None microSD None None
Rear camera(s) Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm		 Dual cameras:
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 16MP, f/2.0 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.84GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core
RAM 8 GB 8 / 12 GB 6 / 8 / 12 GB 4 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging USB-C IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

