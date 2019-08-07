The Galaxy Note 10+ vs. the competition: The behemoth gets bigger

The Galaxy Note originally distinguished itself by being a big phone for people who needed to get things done. But, with so many flagship handsets bearing huge screens and better cameras (including the S10+), the Note was starting to look like an also-ran. With the Note 10+, it looks like Samsung figured "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" by putting out a "plus" version with a screen size of almost seven inches — just when we thought phablets weren't really a thing anymore. (One trade-off: No more headphone jack.) To see how well this new enhanced size pays off spec-wise, check out our table comparing to some of the more noteworthy plus-size challengers out there, and swing by later this month to read our full review of this massive device.