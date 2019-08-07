The Galaxy Note 10+ vs. the competition: The behemoth gets bigger

The Galaxy Note originally distinguished itself by being a big phone for people who needed to get things done. But, with so many flagship handsets bearing huge screens and better cameras (including the S10+), the Note was starting to look like an also-ran. With the Note 10+, it looks like Samsung figured "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" by putting out a "plus" version with a screen size of almost seven inches — just when we thought phablets weren't really a thing anymore. (One trade-off: No more headphone jack.) To see how well this new enhanced size pays off spec-wise, check out our table comparing to some of the more noteworthy plus-size challengers out there, and swing by later this month to read our full review of this massive device.
|Galaxy Note 10+
|Galaxy S10+
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|iPhone XS Max
|Pricing
|$1,099 / $1,299
|starts at $1000
|$669 / $699 / $749
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.34 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches)
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|196g (6.91 ounces)
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|206g (7.27 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|Screen resolution
|3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|3, 120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|4,300 mAh
|4,100 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|3,174 mAh
|Internal storage
|256 GB
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm
|Dual cameras:
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|10MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|16MP, f/2.0
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.84GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 / 12 GB
|6 / 8 / 12 GB
|4 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|USB-C
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM