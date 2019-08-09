Drone Racing League is making its Racer4 UAV available to all

"After many (many) requests to purchase a Racer3, we made sure to answer the demand with the 'Street Version' of our next-generation drone," the project's description reads. The league promises a "true, field-ready version of the DRL Racer4 drone" with the same power configuration. However, its electronics system will be redesigned to support off-the-shelf and plug-and-play parts, so you can easily find components and fix it if it breaks.

The bad news is that the league can only offer shipping within the US at the moment, though it may open orders to other regions if there's enough demand. (You'll have to take this survey to let the league know.) If you are in the US, you'll have to pledge $599 to get a DRL Racer4 Street drone as a reward.