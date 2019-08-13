IMDb alters birth name policy following criticism from LGBTQ+ groups

"To reveal a transgender person's birth name without their explicit permission is an invasion of privacy that only serves to undermine the trans person's true authentic identity, and can put them at risk for discrimination, even violence" -- @NickGAdams https://t.co/3WZTUoR5AL — GLAAD (@glaad) June 26, 2019

If someone's birth name is "not broadly publicly known and the person no longer voluntarily uses" it, they can ask customer support staff at Amazon-owned IMDb to remove that name, a spokesperson told Variety. "Once the IMDb team determines that an individual's birth name should be removed -- subject to this updated process -- we will review and remove every occurrence of their birth name within their biographical page on IMDb," the spokesperson added.

As for people who have been credited under their birth name, IMDb will keep that name in parentheses next to the applicable project, "thereby preserving the factual historical record by accurately reflecting what is listed on-screen," the spokesperson said. For instance, the Wachowskis, who are both trans women, were credited under their birth names for directing movies such as the Matrix trilogy.

Other online services have varying approaches to how people should be identified. Twitter prohibits "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals" under its Hateful Conduct policy. Facebook for several years required members to use their "real name" on the site, before altering that policy in 2015. Users are now asked to use "the name they go by in everyday life."