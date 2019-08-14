New Amazon donation program gives unsold products to the needy

Prior to the introduction of the FBA Donations program, simply destroying unsold products was a cheaper option for third-party sellers, costing just 15 cents per item compared to 50 cents to return the goods. The donations program will become the default option for all sellers in the U.S. and U.K. using Amazon's platform. A recent report from a Frech TV station found that Amazon destroyed more than three million products in France alone in 2018.

FBA Donations marks the latest attempt on Amazon's part to cut down on the significant amount of waste that the company is responsible for. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would begin fining sellers who ship products in oversized boxes. Last year, the company launched recycling and green energy initiatives in the US and UK.