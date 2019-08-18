Runkeeper drops its Wear OS app due to a 'buggy experience'

The representative added that only a "very small" chunk of the community used the app, though the message suggested this wasn't the main reason. Other developers who've scrapped smartwatch apps have frequently cited either demand or a lack of necessity. Slack scrapped its Apple Watch app in part because it just wasn't needed -- you could still reply to messages using built-in notifications.

Notably, Runkeeper's Apple Watch app is still available as we write this. The creators aren't averse to the concept of smartwatch apps in general, it seems. Rather, it's a question of meeting expectations and having enough of an audience. The Apple Watch is still the dominant smartwatch platform -- Runkeeper can support it knowing there will be plenty of uptake. Unfortunately, that still leaves Wear OS-toting runners with one less option.