Google's next Nest Mini speaker could be wall-mountable

There's also talk of proximity awareness similar to what you find in devices like the Nest Hub Max, although this would unsurprisingly be limited to showing the current volume as you got closer. And yes, there are supposedly new colors in the works.

We've asked Google for comment, although it typically doesn't address rumors. If the rumor is accurate, though, there's a good possibility Google will unveil this Nest Mini alongside the Pixel 4 at its customary fall hardware event. There's certainly pressure to update the entry-level speaker. Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot has been a go-to device in part because included the audio quality and headphone jack the Home Mini has been missing -- this would help Google catch up in a big way.