Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Warner Bros./NetherRealm Studios
save
Save
share

Terminator T-800 and The Joker are coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Those fatalities should be pretty fun.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Warner Bros./NetherRealm Studios

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios rounded out the list of Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC characters with a pair of intriguing new fighters. The Terminator T-800 (with Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness) and Batman's nemesis The Joker are making their way to the game. And no, Mortal Kombat 11 hasn't suddenly morphed Shang Tsung-style into Injustice 2, which is full of DC characters and some Mortal Kombat fighters.

In fact, franchise stalwart Shang Tsung was one of the previously announced combatants for the DLC pack, along with fellow series regulars Nightwolf and Sindel, and Todd McFarlane's iconic comic book character Spawn. Nightwolf and Shang Tsung have already joined the lineup. Terminator T-800 will be available October 8th, while Sindel arrives November 26th.

You'll have to wait until January 28th until you can play as The Joker, and March 17th to wreak havoc with Spawn. They'll be available separately, though the $40 Kombat Pack (which is included with the Mortal Kombat 11 premium edition) also includes an array of character skins and gear sets, along with one-week-early access to the new fighters.

NetherRealm has a bit of a history of including fun, unexpected fighters in the series. DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 10 included Jason Voorhees, Predator, the Xenomorph from Alien and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface.

Via: Kotaku
Source: Mortal Kombat (YouTube)
Coverage: Polygon
In this article: art, av, dlc, gaming, mortal kombat 11, mortalkombat11, netherrealm studios, netherrealmstudios, terminator t-800, the joker, the terminator, thejoker, theterminator, warner bros, warnerbros
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Microsoft contractors listened to what people told their Xbox consoles

Microsoft contractors listened to what people told their Xbox consoles

View
Tesla delays price hike for self-driving upgrade

Tesla delays price hike for self-driving upgrade

View
New wristband could predict aggressive outbursts in people with autism

New wristband could predict aggressive outbursts in people with autism

View
Harley-Davidson is exploring electric bicycles

Harley-Davidson is exploring electric bicycles

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr