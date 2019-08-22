Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hirurg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Verizon enlists Boingo to help it bring 5G indoors

At least to public spaces like airports, office buildings and stadiums.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hirurg via Getty Images

Sure, real 5G is up to three times faster than LTE, but there are a few caveats. As we discovered in Chicago, 5G doesn't always hold up when you're trying to use it indoors. Even a pane of glass can cause your signal to flicker between 5G and 4G. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) and Boingo are hoping to change that. The companies are working together to bring 5G Ultra Wideband service to indoor public spaces, like airports, office buildings and stadiums.

According to a press release, "Verizon and Boingo are working together to architect a hyper-dense network designed for large and small indoor spaces." In other words, they want to improve 5G indoors. Boingo is a logical partner, as it claims to have more than a million wireless hotspots in large venues like airports, military bases, stadiums and universities. It's been trying to improve internet access in airports for years, and you may remember its Wi-Finder app. We don't know yet which indoor public spaces will get the 5G boost first.

Verizon also announced that it's expanding its 5G service to the greater Phoenix area on August 23rd, making Phoenix the company's 10th 5G Ultra Wideband city. And if you live in one of those 10 cities, you might be happy to hear that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is available in stores and online tomorrow, as well.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Verizon
In this article: 5g, airports, boingo, connectivity, gear, hotspots, internet, internet access, internet speed, lte, mobile, network, office buildings, phoenix, public space, stadiums, ultra wideband, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Hyundai teases all-electric concept '45' for Frankfurt

Hyundai teases all-electric concept '45' for Frankfurt

View
iPhone Pro, new iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro details emerge

iPhone Pro, new iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro details emerge

View
Russia tests new Soyuz rocket by sending a humanoid robot to the ISS

Russia tests new Soyuz rocket by sending a humanoid robot to the ISS

View
Android Q is now simply Android 10

Android Q is now simply Android 10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr