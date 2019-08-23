Google Photos now has the ability to search for text in images

We were able to surface screenshots by looking for specific keywords, but it looks like the feature will work even on ordinary pictures. Say, on images of signs or of the pages of a book. Further, you can simply click the Lens button when you find the image you're looking for to be able to copy-paste text from it. And since you can translate the words you highlight from within the app itself, we'll bet the feature could be useful for research or for figuring out what signs and food packages are saying when you're traveling in other countries.

You spotted it! Starting this month, we're rolling out the ability to search your photos by the text in them.



Once you find the photo you're looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text. Take that, impossible wifi passwords 😏 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) August 22, 2019