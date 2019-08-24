Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images
Tesla's solar panels reportedly caught fire at an Amazon warehouse

The e-commerce giant reportedly experienced the same thing Walmart did.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
33m ago in Green
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Walmart recently filed a lawsuit against Tesla after its solar panel installations on seven of the retail giant's stores caught fire. The retail corporation accused Elon Musk's company of poor safety practices, such as not grounding electrical systems properly and sending inspectors who "lacked basic solar training and knowledge." Now, Amazon, another massive corporation, has stepped forward to claim that the solar panels installed by Tesla's SolarCity division burst into flames, as well. According to Bloomberg, Tesla's solar panels caught fire on the roof of one of Amazon's warehouses in Redlands, California.

The incident reportedly happened back in June 2018, but the e-commerce giant just came out with the information. Bloomberg says Amazon told the publication via email that it has taken steps to protect its facilities and will no longer install any more Tesla systems going forward. We've reached out to both companies to confirm the news and will let you know if they do, and if they're planning to work things out.

After news came out that Walmart sued Tesla, the companies released a statement saying they're in discussion to resolve the issue. The Amazon warehouse incident seems to be much smaller in scale -- the e-commerce giant said it has a very small number of Tesla solar installations to begin with -- but a claim from such an enormous company still isn't a good look for SolarCity. The division's operations haven't been going as well as the company had hoped. It reportedly faced production issues last year due to technical challenges, and a more recent report said it's been exporting majority of the solar cells produced at its New York gigafactory instead of using them for Solar Roof installations.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: amazon, business, gear, green, solarcity, tesla
