KFC's plant-based 'chicken' sold out in five hours

KFC plans to study the results of the test to decide what happens next, which could include a larger test or a full-fledged rollout. Although it didn't say what criteria would be involved, it's not necessarily a matter of looking at the lineups -- KFC likely wants signs that people liked Beyond Fried Chicken enough to come back, not just that they were willing to give it a try. The rush to track down Popeye's coveted sandwich might have helped KFC's chances by putting people in the mood for chicken, even if it's the simulated kind.

Yes, this is an opportunity for KFC and Beyond to toot their collective horn. If it does lead to an expanded rollout, though, it could represent more evidence that plant-based meat replacements have broad appeal outside of burgers. They're still far from ubiquitous at this stage, but they could soon be common enough that it's really just a question of whose meat-free meal you're eating.