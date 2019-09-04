NVIDIA's Quadro RTX 6000 should be the most powerful laptop GPU ever

NVIDIA has promised video editing, 3D rendering and graphics performance nearly on par with the full desktop-sized $6,300 Quadro RTX 6000 card. We don't yet know the specs on the laptop version, but the desktop RTX 6000 has 4,608 CUDA, 576 Tensor and 72 RT cores, compared to 4,352 CUDA, 544 Tensor and 68 RT cores on the RTX 2080 Ti.

At the same time, NVIDIA has a new type of laptop cooling system that keeps the keyboard at ambient skin temperature so it's cool to the touch. It also allows for 4K 120Hz displays, slim power adapters and new Optimus tech that auto-switches between NVIDIA and Intel graphics for performance or power saving as needed. That's on top of the usual Turing RT and Tensor cores used for real-time ray-tracing on supported games.

All of this is packed into a portable 15-inch laptop form factor. "The new mobile RTX 6000 ... brings identical R3D decode performance to its desktop counterpart," said RED camera President Jarred Land. Note that laptops using this card are bound to be very expensive, though ASUS hasn't detailed pricing yet. However, it also unveiled laptops like the Acer ConceptD 5 running Quadro RTX 3000 and RTX 2060 GPUs which should be more reasonable in price.