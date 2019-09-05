Microsoft will test xCloud game streaming in Korea next month

SK Telecom will be "an exclusive operating partner" for Project xCloud in South Korea. The deal makes sense given the carrier is the largest in the country and, presumably, has the network infrastructure to support such a service. In a press release, Microsoft said it hoped to "test and learn more about game streaming in the Korean market" through the public preview. It's possible that the company is inking similar, yet-to-be-announced deals with other mobile network operators around the world. Such partnerships could be announced at Microsoft's upcoming Surface event or the Xbox-focused X019 celebration that's coming to London on November 14th.