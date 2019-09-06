Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Richard Lawler
save
Save
share

Xbox Live outage locks gamers out again (updated)

Hope you weren't planning on playing 'Gears 5' or 'NBA 2K20' tonight.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago in Services
Comments
996 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Richard Lawler

Sponsored Links

A month after another extended outage impeded Xbox gamers from playing for hours -- and with a number of smaller issues in between -- Microsoft's network is down once again. Right now, many people can't sign in or do much other than maybe watch Netflix on their Xbox Ones, after hours of problems and more than an hour and a half after its support account said the team was aware of problems. As usual, the Xbox Live status page is the best place to look for updated information, and it shows the issue running since around 8 PM ET.

We've heard that gamers who bought Gears 5 Ultimate to jump in early have been able to play through the campaign by taking their boxes offline, so if you enjoy single player gaming you may be in luck. For everyone else hoping to take their NBA 2K20 MyPlayer online or get in some multiplayer action, maybe it's time to read a book, or take a walk. Whatever it is that other people do might help, if you don't have a PS4, PC or Switch to keep your attention. One thing's for sure -- a string of service outages isn't the best way to convince people that cloud-streamed gaming is a good bet for the future.

Update: As of about 12:30 AM ET @XboxSupport reported sign-ins were restored, let us know if everything is working out for you now.

Source: Xbox Live Status
Coverage: DownDetector, r/XboxOne
In this article: down, gaming, Gears 5, microsoft, NBA 2K20, outage, services, Xbox Live, Xbox One
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
996 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Streaming dominates the music industry's revenue

Streaming dominates the music industry's revenue

View
Uber's next business idea: Lending money to drivers

Uber's next business idea: Lending money to drivers

View
India's Vikram lunar lander lost contact during its descent

India's Vikram lunar lander lost contact during its descent

View
DoJ pushes Google and Apple to ID 10,000 users of a gun scope app

DoJ pushes Google and Apple to ID 10,000 users of a gun scope app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr