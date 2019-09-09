Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles' remaster arrives January 23rd, 2020

No GameCube required to play this spinoff.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Square Enix's recent bout of Final Fantasy nostalgia isn't ending any time soon. The publisher has announced that the remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will reach Android, iOS, PS4 and Switch on January 23rd, 2020. The previously GameCube-only action RPG receives the requisite graphics and audio upgrades to drag it into the modern era (including new voiceovers for combat), but also promises its share of functional improvements over the original.

There's online multiplayer with cross-play, to begin with -- the days of local play with Game Boy Advance systems are long gone. You can also expect new dungeons and boss battles, as well as more character appearances and items. This won't scratch the itch if you're still waiting on Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, it might do the trick if you're a completist or have fond memories that extend beyond the core game series.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Final Fantasy (YouTube)
