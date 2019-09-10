Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month and launch September 19th

Apple is almost ready to launch its video game subscription service. Today, the company announced that Apple Arcade, its long-awaited "Netflix for games," will arrive on September 19th and cost $4.99 per month. It will offer a library of over 100 games -- some of which will be exclusive to the platform -- that you can play across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. And if you're still on the fence, there will be a one-month free trial at launch.

During a "Special Event" in the Steve Jobs Theater, the company gave a few more details about how the service will work. A spokesperson confirmed that Apple Arcade will have its own icon and tab in the App Store, for instance, packed with curated picks, game guides and sneak-peek trailers.