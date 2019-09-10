Apple TV+ launches November 1st for $4.99 a month

In the UK, Apple TV+ is going to be available for £4.99, and the company says the service will be in more than 100 countries from day one. That's an area where Apple will have an advantage over new rivals in the space like Disney+, which so far is only expected to launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12th, followed by Australia and New Zealand on November 19th. What's more, in addition to See, For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and others, Apple says it will be adding originals to Apple TV+ every month.

Watch out, Netflix, Amazon and Disney, because Apple is coming for you.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!