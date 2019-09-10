iPhone 11's ultra-wideband chip helps you AirDrop with the right person

More importantly, there are hints of things to come. The iPhone 11 Pro page hints that this is "just the beginning" of uses for UWB. Although that's not a guarantee tracking tags are in the pipeline, it's hard to imagine Apple limiting the technology to small-but-handy software tricks. The MacRumors report that revealed the chip hinted that it could play a key role in Apple's augmented reality plans by providing very accurate positioning.

However Apple wields the U1, it could represent an advantage for the company. UWB is relatively novel in phones, but promises precision that you can't get by triangulating conventional signals like Bluetooth and WiFi. Rivals may either have to step up and develop their own chips or else accept that they'll have a less-than-clear sense of what's around you.