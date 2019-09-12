‘Anthem’ heads to EA Access after rocky launch

So far, Bioware's RPG has had a pretty rough ride since its launch back in February. The developer pushed hundreds of updates to the game since then, including a significant title update in September. The game earned $100 million in less than a month after its launch, but only a small fraction of that ($3.5 million) came from microtransactions. Given such in-game purchases are Anthem's bread and butter, this wasn't a good sign for the game. Critical reception to the title hasn't exactly been warm, either.

Still, Anthem's new availability on EA's subscription services could give it another chance at success. EA Access and Origin Access subscribers can play for free on PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC.