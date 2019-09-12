Fujifilm's entry-level X-A7 comes with 4K video and face detection

For video, the X-A7 can now handle 4K at 30 fps rather than being hobbled at 15fps like the last model, and Fujifilm said it has less rolling shutter, too (a possible jab at Sony). 1080p shooting speeds are limited to 60 fps, however. The ISO range runs from 100-12,800, though it can be expanded to ISO 25,600.

With a small, attractive rangefinder body that weighs just 455 grams with a lens attached, the X-A7 will be easy to pack around. And while the X-A5 had a pop-up screen for selfies, the X-A7 has a fully-articulating touch display, making more useful not just for vlogging and selfies, but other types of shooting as well.

The screen is also the primary way to adjust settings for the camera, as the rear of the camera doesn't have many physical controls. By touching, tapping or swiping, you can change screen brightness, film simulation, and other effects.

Other features include Fujifilm's "Bright Mode" scene recognition tech, which applies HDR and other tricks to create bright, vivid images without the need for any fiddling. This is the kind of automatic mode that smartphone shooters are used to, so Fujifilm clearly thought this would be an important feature for novices who might buy an entry-level camera.

The Fujifilm X-A7 will cost $700 with a Fujinon XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIZ PZ kit lens when it arrives in the US on October 24th. If you're looking to stand out a bit from the crowd, it comes with mint green and "camel" color options, along with the usual silver and dark silver. You'll also be able to get it in "navy" in some regions.