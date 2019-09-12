Vudu adds parental control to skip adult scenes

In addition to the Family Play feature, Vudu is also introducing new ratings and reviews specifically with parents in mind. The company is partnering with Common Sense Media to include commentary on movies and series that will help parents determine if it is appropriate to show to younger viewers. Vudu is also adding a Kids Mode that will provide a more limited selection of shows and films specifically geared toward kids, essentially walling off content that is considered to be more adult oriented. The feature will be available on both Vudu's free library as well as on rented and purchased titles.

Vudu's move to position itself as a particularly family-friendly streaming service comes as the platform launches its first family-oriented original series, Mr. Mom. The first two epsiodes of the 11 episode reboot of a John Hughes comedy classic is available starting today, with new batches of episodes dropping every week.